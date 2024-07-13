﻿
News / Nation

Floods occur in China's third-largest freshwater lake

  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0
China's Taihu Lake braced for its "No. 2 Flood" this year, with the water level rising to 3.9 meters at 12:20pm Saturday, 0.1 meters above the warning level.
China's Taihu Lake braced for its "No. 2 Flood" this year, with the water level rising to 3.9 meters at 12:20pm Saturday, 0.1 meters above the warning level, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

China has entered the main flood season, and in recent weeks, its southern areas have been battered by persistent heavy rainfalls. Rain is expected to continue in the Taihu Lake basin for the next two days, and the water level will continue to rise.

Li Guoying, minister of water resources, called for increased efforts to drain water from Taihu Lake as well as strengthened inspection and defense of embankments in over-alarm-level river sections.

The ministry recently held a meeting to make arrangements for flood control plans in major river basins, including the Yangtze River basin, Taihu Lake basin, and Huaihe River basin.

Taihu Lake experienced its 2024 "No. 1 Floods" on June 30.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
