China renews yellow alerts for rainstorms, high temperatures

China's meteorological authority continued to issue yellow alerts for both rainstorms and high temperatures on Sunday.

From 2pm Sunday to 2pm Monday, torrential rains will sweep parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Hubei, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Inner Mongolia, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 80 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to undertake appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

During the daytime hours on Sunday, some areas in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong will experience temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological center.

The center has forecasted maximum temperatures of 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in some of these regions.

Outdoor activities should be avoided during such high temperatures, and precautionary measures should be taken to protect vulnerable groups such as children and older people, according to the center.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue. For high temperatures, the country uses a three-tier warning system, with red being the most severe, followed by orange and yellow.