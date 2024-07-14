China-Russia joint naval exercise kicks off

Chinese and Russian navies on Sunday kicked off a joint exercise coded "Exercise Joint Sea-2024" at a military port in Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province.

At the opening ceremony, the director general of the exercise from the Chinese navy said that the mechanism for joint naval exercises and training between the two navies, as well as their capability to conduct joint maritime military operations, has continued to improve.

According to the director general from the Russian side, holding such joint maritime military exercises can enhance the collaboration and professional levels of the two navies and contribute to maintaining maritime and regional security.

Following the ceremony, the naval forces carried out on-map military simulation and tactical coordination exercises.

The exercise is divided into three stages, including the concentration of forces, planning at the harbor, and maritime drills.