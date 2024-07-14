﻿
News / Nation

China-Russia joint naval exercise kicks off

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0
Chinese and Russian navies on Sunday kicked off a joint exercise coded "Exercise Joint Sea-2024" at a military port in Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province.
Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-14       0

Chinese and Russian navies on Sunday kicked off a joint exercise coded "Exercise Joint Sea-2024" at a military port in Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province.

At the opening ceremony, the director general of the exercise from the Chinese navy said that the mechanism for joint naval exercises and training between the two navies, as well as their capability to conduct joint maritime military operations, has continued to improve.

According to the director general from the Russian side, holding such joint maritime military exercises can enhance the collaboration and professional levels of the two navies and contribute to maintaining maritime and regional security.

Following the ceremony, the naval forces carried out on-map military simulation and tactical coordination exercises.

The exercise is divided into three stages, including the concentration of forces, planning at the harbor, and maritime drills.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     