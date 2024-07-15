20th CPC Central Committee starts third plenary session
12:07 UTC+8, 2024-07-15 0
The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its third plenary session in Beijing on Monday morning.
12:07 UTC+8, 2024-07-15 0
The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its third plenary session in Beijing on Monday morning.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and expounded on a draft decision of the CPC Central Committee on further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports