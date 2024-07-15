﻿
News / Nation

China requests WTO to establish panel regarding dispute over US Inflation Reduction Act

Xinhua
  23:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
China on Monday requested the World Trade Organization to set up an expert panel regarding new energy vehicle subsidies under the US Inflation Reduction Act.
Xinhua
  23:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0

China on Monday requested the World Trade Organization to set up an expert panel regarding new energy vehicle subsidies under the US Inflation Reduction Act.

To safeguard the rights and interests of its NEV industry, China filed on March 26 a complaint at the WTO dispute settlement mechanism over U.S. subsidies for NEVs. However, the U.S. side failed to reach a solution with China through consultations, which is the reason why China has advanced the case, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.

China's NEV industry has made important contributions to the global efforts in green energy transition and responses to climate change, the spokesperson said when addressing media inquiries.

The IRA takes the use of products from specific regions such as the United States as the prerequisite for subsidies, excludes products from WTO members including China, artificially sets trade barriers, and pushes up the cost of green energy transition, said the spokesperson.

No matter how well-packaged or beautified, the subsidies involved are discriminatory and protectionist in nature, and violate WTO rules.

China is determined to advance the proceedings and take concrete actions to uphold the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core and safeguard the joint efforts of the world to address climate change.

China respects WTO members' implementation of industrial subsidies in accordance with WTO rules and in support of green energy transition and economic and social development, said the spokesperson.

"We urge the U.S. side to abide by WTO rules and stop abusing its industrial policies to undermine international cooperation on climate change," the spokesperson said.

According to WTO's rules on dispute settlement, if the consultations fail to settle a dispute within 60 days after the date of receipt of the request for consultations, the complaining party may request the establishment of a panel.

"China's move is a significant step to accelerate the litigation process against the United States over its IRA, and it warrants close attention," said Ji Wenhua, a law professor with the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China's capital.

Ji said the U.S. measures in question essentially constitute import substitution subsidies, a subsidy that is contingent upon the use of domestic over imported goods.

The IRA's introduction and implementation rules have severely disrupted the global NEV industry chain and supply chain, increased the cost of energy transition, and damaged the fair competitive environment. Furthermore, it has challenged the authority of the multilateral trading system, Ji said.

China's advancement of the litigation process against the U.S. not only demonstrates its firm stance in upholding the multilateral trading system but also provides an opportunity for other members to express concerns over related issues and jointly defend international economic and trade rules, Ji said.

After the expert panel is established, it will conduct work according to the litigation procedure, review the facts and legal issues involved in the case, and make a ruling.

Based on current information, even if the U.S. attempts to justify its actions as a measure to address climate change, it is unlikely to comply with WTO exception rules, and cannot alter the nature of its violation of WTO rules, Ji said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     