﻿
News / Nation

China expands visa-free transit policy to more ports

Xinhua
  10:29 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
The country's 144-hour visa-free transit policy has been expanded to three more entry ports, taking the number of ports covered by the policy to 37.
Xinhua
  10:29 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
China expands visa-free transit policy to more ports
Xinhua

Travelers wait for immigration inspections at Beijing International Airport on July 20, 2024.

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on Monday that the country's 144-hour visa-free transit policy has been expanded to three more entry ports, taking the number of ports covered by the policy to 37.

The three new ports are Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in central China's Henan Province, Lijiang Sanyi International Airport in southwest China's Yunnan Province, and the Mohan railway port in Yunnan, the administration said in a statement.

Starting from Monday, eligible foreign nationals can enter China through Zhengzhou aviation port visa-free, with the stay limited within Henan Province. Also, people entering Yunnan visa-free are allowed to stay in more areas of the province. Previously, they could only stay in Kunming whereas now, they can visit nine city or prefecture-level areas including Kunming, Lijiang, Dali and Xishuangbanna, according to the NIA.

At present, foreign nationals from 54 countries such as the United States, Canada, and Britain are eligible for the 144-hour visa-free policy for purpose of short-term activities such as travel and business visits.

The NIA statement said the expansion of the visa-free policy is expected to provide more choices for foreign nationals traveling and doing business in China.

It said the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy has played an important role in the country's high-level opening-up, facilitating the exchange of people between China and other countries, and promoting exchanges and cooperation. It pledged to continue to improve and optimize the policy and welcome foreign visitors with a more open mind.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Xishuangbanna
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     