China expands visa-free transit policy to more ports

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on Monday that the country's 144-hour visa-free transit policy has been expanded to three more entry ports, taking the number of ports covered by the policy to 37.

The three new ports are Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in central China's Henan Province, Lijiang Sanyi International Airport in southwest China's Yunnan Province, and the Mohan railway port in Yunnan, the administration said in a statement.

Starting from Monday, eligible foreign nationals can enter China through Zhengzhou aviation port visa-free, with the stay limited within Henan Province. Also, people entering Yunnan visa-free are allowed to stay in more areas of the province. Previously, they could only stay in Kunming whereas now, they can visit nine city or prefecture-level areas including Kunming, Lijiang, Dali and Xishuangbanna, according to the NIA.

At present, foreign nationals from 54 countries such as the United States, Canada, and Britain are eligible for the 144-hour visa-free policy for purpose of short-term activities such as travel and business visits.

The NIA statement said the expansion of the visa-free policy is expected to provide more choices for foreign nationals traveling and doing business in China.

It said the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy has played an important role in the country's high-level opening-up, facilitating the exchange of people between China and other countries, and promoting exchanges and cooperation. It pledged to continue to improve and optimize the policy and welcome foreign visitors with a more open mind.