﻿
News / Nation

Central China province issues second-highest rainstorm alert

Xinhua
  13:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Central China's Henan Province issued an orange alert for rainstorm at 9am Tuesday, the second-highest level in the country's four-tier weather warning system.
Xinhua
  13:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Central China province issues second-highest rainstorm alert
CFP

The water level of Baihe River in Nanyang, Henan Province, is seen rising on July 15, 2024.

Central China's Henan Province issued an orange alert for rainstorm at 9am Tuesday, the second-highest level in the country's four-tier weather warning system, according to the province's meteorological observatory.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, heavy downpours lashed many parts of the province, with a maximum precipitation of 638.5 mm recorded in Sheqi County.

The meteorological observatory forecasted that from 9 am Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday, heavy rainfall would continue in some areas of the province, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales.

In the city of Nanyang, Level I emergency response for flood control was activated at 8 am Tuesday as heavy rains battered the city from Sunday to Monday, according to the province's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

As of 10 pm Monday, 382 teams had been dispatched for drainage and rescue work, and 6,417 residents had been relocated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     