China's automobile industry firmly opposes relevant measures under US Inflation Reduction Act

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, on behalf of China's automobile industry, on Tuesday expressed serious dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the relevant measures under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

The chamber said it firmly upholds the legitimate rights and interests of the development of China's new energy vehicle industry, and urges the United States to strictly fulfill its obligations under the rules of the World Trade Organization, immediately correct discriminatory subsidy policies, and stop unilateralism and trade bullying practices.