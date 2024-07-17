﻿
People trapped after fire breaks out in SW China's Zigong

  22:16 UTC+8, 2024-07-17
An unknown number of people remain trapped after a fire broke out in a 14-story shopping mall in southwest China's Zigong City, Sichuan Province, on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire has been put out, and rescue efforts are ongoing to save the trapped people. Over 90 firefighters are on the scene.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
