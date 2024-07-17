﻿
News / Nation

China's Guangdong sees H1 foreign trade volume hit record high

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
The foreign trade volume of Guangdong Province, south China's economic powerhouse, reached a record high of 4.37 trillion yuan (US$ 612.75 billion) in the first half of 2024.
Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0

The foreign trade volume of Guangdong Province, south China's economic powerhouse, reached a record high of 4.37 trillion yuan (US$612.75 billion) in the first half of 2024, official data has shown.

The figure represents year-on-year growth of 13.8 percent, 7.7 percentage points higher than the national average, according to the Guangdong Sub-Administration of the General Administration of Customs of China.

Of the total, exports rose 12.1 percent year on year to 2.85 trillion yuan, and imports reached 1.52 trillion yuan, up 17.1 percent year on year.

In the first half, Guangdong's exports of mechanical and electrical products increased 9.9 percent, accounting for 64.4 percent of the province's total export value.

In the same period, Guangdong's trade with Belt and Road Initiative partner countries totaled 1.64 trillion yuan, up 12 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     