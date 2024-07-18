﻿
China firmly opposes Vietnam's submission on undersea shelf in South China Sea

China firmly opposes the submission by Vietnam to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (UNCLCS) on the extent of its undersea shelf in the South China Sea, and has lodged stern representations to the Vietnamese side, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Vietnam submitted a note of objection to the United Nations, in response to an earlier submission last month by the Philippines on the extent of its undersea shelf in the South China Sea.

When answering a related query at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said the relevant claims of the submission cover parts of China's Nansha Islands and infringe on China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. They contravene international law, including the UN Charter and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and go against the agreement on the basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related matters between China and Vietnam, as well as the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea signed by China and ASEAN countries including Vietnam.

Lin emphasized that pursuant to UNCLCS's relevant rules, the Commission will not consider or qualify the relevant submissions by Vietnam and the Philippines. In fact, such actions are meaningless. They will only highlight differences and intensify contradictions, and are not conducive to the settlement of disputes.

"China will stay committed to properly handling the South China Sea-related disputes with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation," Lin added.

