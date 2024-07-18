Rescue operation completed at department store fire site in SW China

The rescue operation at the site of the department store fire in Zigong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, was completed as of 3am on Thursday, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters.

A total of 16 people have been killed, and there are no longer any trapped individuals.

The fire in the 14-story building, located in a high-tech zone in the city, was reported at approximately 6pm on Wednesday, and there was a significant amount of thick smoke at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by construction work.