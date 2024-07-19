5 killed, 8 missing after torrential rains hit northwest China's Shaanxi

Five people have been confirmed dead and eight others are still missing after torrential rains hit the city of Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province since Tuesday, local authorities said Friday.

Heavy downpours lashed Baoji between 7am Tuesday and 10am Wednesday, with its main urban areas experiencing a record-high daily precipitation since meteorological records began.

The heavy rainfall has caused mountain torrents and damaged roads. A total of 7,848 people have been relocated.