Giant panda cub born at southwest China zoo

A captive giant panda gave birth to a cub at a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to the zoo.

The giant panda, named Haoqi, gave birth to a cub on June 28 at the Chongqing Zoo after she had succeeded in mating with a male panda in the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in late February, the zoo said.

A preliminary check indicates that the cub is female. It has been nursed by its mother Haoqi, with assistance from the zoo staff.

The cub, weighing 185 grams at birth, is in good health. After more than 20 days of growth, it now weighs 772 grams.

This was Haoqi's second delivery. Born at the zoo in 2013, Haoqi gave birth to a pigeon pair of cubs in 2021 at the zoo.

The zoo began to raise giant pandas in the 1960s and bred giant panda cubs in the 1980s. So far, a total of 32 litters of giant pandas have been born at the zoo.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
