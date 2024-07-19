Beijing renews yellow alert as heat wave persists

The Beijing meteorological observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, forecasting highs of over 35 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Beijing first issued a yellow alert for this heat wave on Tuesday. The renewed alert indicates the scorching temperatures will extend to a total of five days.

China has a three-tier warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

The observatory has also forecast scattered thunderstorms in northern areas of the city, accompanied by strong, short-term gales and hail.