News / Nation

Martial arts actress Cheng Pei-pei of 'Crouching Tiger' fame dies at 78

AFP
  22:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-19       0
Renowned Shanghai-born actress Cheng Pei-pei has passed away at the age of 78.
Renowned Shanghai-born actress Cheng Pei-pei has passed away at the age of 78.

Cheng Pei-pei, an actress considered one of the first-ever woman action stars who got her start in Hong Kong's martial arts films before starring in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon", has died at the age of 78, her family said Friday.

She passed away "peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17" after she was diagnosed in 2019 with a neurodegenerative disease similar to Parkinson's, her family said on Cheng's official Facebook page.

Born in Shanghai in 1946, Cheng moved to Hong Kong in the 60s and started working with the city's famed Shaw Brothers Studio, which has been widely acknowledged for its role in popularising kung-fu movies to audiences beyond the Chinese city.

Her breakout role came in 1966 as a swordswoman in "Come Drink with Me", considered one of the greatest "wuxia" movies – a sword-fighting film genre that follows the adventures of martial artists around ancient China.

Working steadily through the golden age of Hong Kong martial arts films, Cheng hit international recognition in 2000 when director Ang Lee cast her as the Jade Fox in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon".

Her final film was the live-action version of Disney movie Mulan in 2020, where she was the matchmaker to the eponymous heroine.

"Our mom wanted to be remembered by how she was: the legendary Queen of Martial Arts... a versatile, award-winning actress whose film and television career spanned over six decades," her family said.

Actress Michelle Yeoh, who starred opposite Cheng in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Tiger", expressed "heartfelt condolences to Pei Pei Jie's (sister) family, friends and fans".

"We will miss your kindness and shining talent," Yeoh wrote Friday on Instagram.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
