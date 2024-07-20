﻿
11 dead, over 30 missing after China bridge collapse amid torrential rains

A highway bridge collapse triggered by torrential rains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province has killed 11 people and left more than 30 missing, local authorities said Saturday.
The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, partially collapsed around 8:40pm on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the county's publicity bureau.

The collapse caused some vehicles to plunge into the Jinqian River below the bridge. The exact number of vehicles involved is still being determined, it said.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

