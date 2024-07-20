Doctor fatally stabbed in east China hospital

A doctor at a hospital in Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, died on Friday after being stabbed by a man.

Li Sheng, a 34-year-old cardiovascular physician, sustained multiple serious injuries and succumbed to his wounds despite extensive medical efforts, the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University announced on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 1:18pm while the doctor attended to patients in the cardiology department. The unidentified man, wielding a knife, inflicted severe injuries upon the doctor.

The hospital promptly mobilized medical experts to provide emergency treatment to Li. Despite their efforts, Li was pronounced dead at 9pm.

The attacker jumped off the building and is under treatment, local police said in a statement on Friday.

The identity and motive of the suspect have not yet been confirmed.