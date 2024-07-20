Over 30 missing after rain-triggered flash floods in southwest China
More than 30 people remained missing after flash floods struck Xinhua Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province at around 2:30am Saturday, local authorities said.
The floods triggered by torrential rains also damaged over 40 houses in the village in Hanyuan County, Ya'an City, according to the county's emergency management bureau.
The disaster also disrupted roads, bridges and communications.
Rescue operations are currently underway.