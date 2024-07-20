﻿
News / Nation

Wuhan college expels student for abusing cats

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
  12:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
A student of Wuhan University of Technology was expelled for torturing cats.
Wuhan University of Technology announced on Friday it has expelled a student for abusing cats.

On July 18, netizens reported that a student, surnamed Fu, from the university had abused cats and shared videos of the abuse on the Internet.

A video circulating online shows a cat being hung up and spun in the air.

Several photographs of cats being abused were also shared, including one in which the cat appears to be tied up and has the comment "abstinent cat."

The university announced Fu's dismissal for cat abuse after an investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
