Over 30 missing after rain-triggered flash floods in SW China

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-20
More than 30 people remained missing after flash floods struck Xinhua Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province at around 2:30am Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0

More than 30 people remained missing after flash floods struck Xinhua Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province at around 2:30am Saturday, local authorities said.

The floods triggered by torrential rains also damaged over 40 houses in the village in Hanyuan County, Ya'an City, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

The disaster also disrupted roads, bridges, and communications.

Rescue operations are currently underway. A local fire brigade with 217 rescuers and 55 vehicles has rushed to the scene. The Ministry of Emergency Management has also dispatched 29 rescue experts and 13 sets of rescue equipment, as well as drones to provide emergency communications.

In addition to 10,000 sets of relief materials previously allocated to the province, the central authorities will send another 40,000 sets, including folding beds, quilts, and towels, to support local governments in evacuating and resettling the affected people and providing basic living assistance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
