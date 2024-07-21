China allocates US$49m to support three flood-hit provinces
China's top economic planner said on Sunday that it has allocated 350 million yuan (US$49.08 million) from the central budget to aid disaster relief and restoration efforts in the flood-stricken Henan, Shaanxi and Sichuan provinces.
The money will be used to fund the emergency recovery of flood-damaged schools, hospitals, flood control facilities and more in these three provinces, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.