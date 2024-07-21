﻿
News / Nation

Thousands search for victims of China bridge collapse

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-21       0
Thousands of rescue workers are searching for people still missing after their vehicles plunged into a flooding river when a highway bridge collapsed in Shaanxi Province on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-21

Thousands of rescue workers and local volunteers are searching for people still missing after their vehicles plunged into a flooding river when a highway bridge collapsed in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Friday evening.

Local authorities have said that the number of professional rescue workers at the site had increased to 1,630 by 2 pm Sunday, more than a day after the collapse that has already left 12 dead and another 31 missing.

Aided by 205 vehicles, 63 vessels and 82 drones, they are combing through a 70-kilometer stretch of Jinqian River downstream from the collapse site.

More than 1,500 local residents have also joined the search.

A 40-meter section of the No. 2 Bridge in Yanping Village came down at about 8:40 pm Friday, after a heavy rainstorm triggered a flash flood on Jinqian River.

Rescue personnel have said that river torrents have slowed and water levels have dropped on Sunday, allowing them to locate vehicle wrecks more easily.

On Sunday morning, Xinhua reporters on-site saw a truck being retrieved from the riverbed 500 meters downstream of the collapse site. No driver or passenger was found along with the wreck.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
