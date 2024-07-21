Xi mourns passing of Nguyen Phu Trong

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, went to the Embassy of Vietnam in China on Saturday to mourn the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

In the hall of condolence in the embassy, laid in front of a portrait of Trong were wreaths sent by Xi and other members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. There were also wreaths sent by the Central Committee of the CPC, the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Central Military Commission, the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC and the Beijing Municipal Government, and relevant people's organizations.

Xi walked to the portrait of Trong, paused to observe a moment of silence before bowing three times to the portrait, and wrote down a message with his signature on the book of condolences.

Praising Trong as a staunch Marxist and a great leader of the CPV and the Vietnamese people, Xi said that Trong had devoted himself entirely to the CPV and the country, to the Vietnamese people and to the cause of socialism in Vietnam, and had been deeply respected and admired by the party, military and people of Vietnam.

Xi recalled that over the past decade, he and Trong had maintained close contact and developed a deep camaraderie, and that last year they jointly announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, a milestone in bilateral ties.

"The passing of Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong has deprived us of a promoter of China-Vietnam relations and a companion for the cause of socialism, and we are deeply saddened," said Xi.

He said that Trong's outstanding contribution to the relations between the two parties and the two countries, and to the cause of the global socialist movement will always be remembered.

Xi stressed that the CPC and the Chinese government firmly support the CPV in uniting and leading the Vietnamese people to take a path of socialism that suits Vietnam's national conditions.

It is believed that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee, the Vietnamese people will surely be able to turn grief into strength and continue to make greater achievements in the cause of reform, opening up and socialist construction, Xi said.

He said he firmly believes that China and Vietnam will continue to work together to make profound and solid progress in building the China-Vietnam community of a shared future.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said the fact that General Secretary Xi personally came to express condolences and the CPC Central Committee sent a message of condolence to the Central Committee of the CPV with no delay has reflected the great importance the CPC and the Chinese government attach to the relations between the two parties and countries, as well as the special feelings General Secretary Xi has for Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Vietnamese side is deeply moved and deeply grateful, said the ambassador.

Noting that Trong had attached great importance to the relationship with China and made tremendous efforts and contributions to the development of Vietnam-China friendship, Mai said the Vietnamese side will carry on the legacy of Trong.

Mai said Vietnam will implement well the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, adhere to the strategic choice and top priority of developing friendly cooperation with China for Vietnam's foreign policy, and push forward the building of a community with a shared future with strategic significance between Vietnam and China.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and other Chinese officials attended the condolence activities.