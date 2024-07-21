﻿
26,000 tourists evacuated as Typhoon Prapiroon nears south China

A tourist island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has evacuated more than 26,000 tourists as the fourth typhoon of this year approaches, local authorities said on Sunday.

The last group of tourists boarded a ferry to leave Weizhou Island on Sunday evening, according to the maritime safety administration of Beihai, the city that administers the island. The ferry service linking the city and the island will be halted on Monday and Tuesday.

The city has increased ferry services since Saturday to carry tourists from the island as a precaution ahead of the approaching Prapiroon, which is currently classed as a severe tropical storm to the southeast of Hainan Island.

Meteorological authorities have said that Prapiroon is expected to make landfall on Hainan on Sunday night, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the island province and the Beibu Gulf.

Transport and port authorities in Hainan have suspended high-speed rail services circling the island and ferry operations across the Qiongzhou Strait, and advised sailing vessels to take shelter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
