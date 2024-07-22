Typhoon Prapiroon makes landfall in south China island province
Typhoon Prapiroon, the fourth typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's island province of Hainan at 1:30am Monday, packing winds of up to 28 meters per second near the center, according to the local meteorological service.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
