﻿
News / Nation

China issues blue alert for Typhoon Gaemi

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0
China's national observatory on Tuesday morning issued a blue alert for Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.
Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0
China issues blue alert for Typhoon Gaemi
Imaginechina

Shanghai basks under a clear and sunny sky on July 23, 2024.

China's national observatory on Tuesday morning issued a blue alert for Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, was located 710 km southeast of Taiwan's Yilan County at 5am on Tuesday.

It is forecasted to travel northwestward at a speed of 20 km per hour, with its strength likely to increase gradually.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Taiwan and Guangxi are expected to see heavy rainstorms from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, with precipitation reaching between 50 mm and 70 mm, the center said.

Meanwhile, gales are forecasted to sweep parts of the East China Sea, the South China Sea, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, the Beibu Gulf, as well as the coastal areas of Guangxi and Taiwan during the period, it said.

The center has urged local authorities to prepare emergency typhoon responses and remain on high alert for possible flooding and geological disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     