China issues blue alert for Typhoon Gaemi

China's national observatory on Tuesday morning issued a blue alert for Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, was located 710 km southeast of Taiwan's Yilan County at 5am on Tuesday.

It is forecasted to travel northwestward at a speed of 20 km per hour, with its strength likely to increase gradually.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Taiwan and Guangxi are expected to see heavy rainstorms from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, with precipitation reaching between 50 mm and 70 mm, the center said.

Meanwhile, gales are forecasted to sweep parts of the East China Sea, the South China Sea, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, the Beibu Gulf, as well as the coastal areas of Guangxi and Taiwan during the period, it said.

The center has urged local authorities to prepare emergency typhoon responses and remain on high alert for possible flooding and geological disasters.