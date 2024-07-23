﻿
News / Nation

Falling billboard kills 3, injures 7 in Kunming

Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0
Three people were killed and seven others injured when a roadside shop billboard collapsed late Monday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0

Three people were killed and seven others injured when a roadside shop billboard collapsed late Monday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, local emergency management authorities said Tuesday.

A total of 10 people were injured in the accident that occurred at Jinjiang Road in Panlong District at 9:58pm, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

Of those injured, three have died despite medical efforts, while the remaining seven are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Weather reports indicated that the district experienced showers on Monday, but there were no strong winds. A local resident surnamed Li told Xinhua that it was cloudy around 10pm with a gentle breeze.

Relevant departments have formed a joint investigation team to determine the cause of the accident, and the individuals deemed responsible are currently in police custody.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     