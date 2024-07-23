Falling billboard kills 3, injures 7 in Kunming

Three people were killed and seven others injured when a roadside shop billboard collapsed late Monday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, local emergency management authorities said Tuesday.

A total of 10 people were injured in the accident that occurred at Jinjiang Road in Panlong District at 9:58pm, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

Of those injured, three have died despite medical efforts, while the remaining seven are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Weather reports indicated that the district experienced showers on Monday, but there were no strong winds. A local resident surnamed Li told Xinhua that it was cloudy around 10pm with a gentle breeze.

Relevant departments have formed a joint investigation team to determine the cause of the accident, and the individuals deemed responsible are currently in police custody.