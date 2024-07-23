﻿
News / Nation

China home to 3.92 million 5G base stations

Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0
The number of 5G base stations in China had risen to nearly 3.92 million by the end of June, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2024-07-23       0

The number of 5G base stations in China had risen to nearly 3.92 million by the end of June, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed on Tuesday.

The figure represented a net increase of 540,000 5G base stations over the end of last year, and accounted for 33 percent of the total number of mobile base stations nationwide, according to the data.

The number of 5G mobile subscribers in the country increased by 105 million from the end of last year to reach 927 million as of the end of June this year.

The figure accounted for 52.4 percent of the total mobile subscribers in China's three major telecommunication enterprises and China Broadnet, which stood at nearly 1.78 billion by the end of June, the data showed.

The aforementioned three telecommunication operators are China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom.

China has seen its 5G network and commercialization develop rapidly in recent years. The country's 5G network now covers every city and town in the country, as well as more than 90 percent of its villages, the ministry said earlier this month.

Since the issuance of China's first batch of 5G licenses for commercial use five years ago, 5G technology has been integrated into various sectors such as industry, power, mining, health care, and education, with large-scale promotion and application.

China has also built 300 5G factories and launched over 13,000 projects for the application of "5G plus industrial Internet."

The ministry said last month that 5G commercialization had directly spurred total economic output of approximately 5.6 trillion yuan (US$785 billion) in China over the past five years.

It has said that China would continue to advance 5G development and expand 5G network coverage in places such as cultural and tourism sites, health care facilities, universities, transportation hubs, and subway systems.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Mobile
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     