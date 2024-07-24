China issues this year's first red alert for typhoon

China's National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, the highest level, for Typhoon Gaemi at 10am Wednesday. This is the first red alert for a typhoon issued this year.

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall along the coast of central and northern Taiwan Island on Wednesday night. After crossing the island, it is projected to make a second landfall between Thursday afternoon and night along the coast between Fujian Province's Fuding and Jinjiang, said the center.

The typhoon will further affect eastern parts of China, bringing rainstorms, the center said.

Meteorological experts warned ships in these areas to return to ports and people to suspend outdoor activities.

Experts also advised people in coastal areas of Taiwan, Fujian and Zhejiang to pay close attention to the latest warnings for the typhoon and prepare for the typhoon.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.