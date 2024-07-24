﻿
Over 13,000 affected as downpours lash northwest China province

As of 3am Wednesday, more than 13,400 people had been affected by torrential rain in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, with 5,622 evacuated, local authorities said.

Heavy rain of up to 251 mm hit Longnan from Monday to Wednesday, according to Longnan meteorological authorities.

Mountain torrents, landslides, mudslides and other disasters triggered by heavy rains shut down 14 highways, and caused damages to residential houses and farmlands.

Currently, four out of 14 interrupted roads have resumed service, and 13 out of 24 10kV lines in fault have been restored.

Local authorities in Longnan have initiated a Level III emergency response to the flooding, the third-highest level. Relevant departments and personnel are on 24-hour standby, exerting their utmost efforts to mitigate the losses caused by the disaster.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
