Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall in eastern Taiwan

Xinhua
  08:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, made landfall in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at around midnight Thursday, leaving two dead and 201 injured.
Waves break against the protecting walls as Typhoon Gaemi approaches in Keelung, Taiwan, China, on July 24, 2024.

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, made landfall in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at around midnight Thursday, leaving two dead and 201 injured, local authorities said.

The typhoon is forecast to move west and then northwest at an estimated speed of 12 km per hour, packing winds of up to 184 km per hour near the center, according to Taiwan's meteorological agency.

Typhoon Gaemi has forced the suspension of high-speed railway service until 3pm on Thursday, as well as the cancellation of all the 264 flights on the island, and the suspension of classes and business operations in 22 counties and cities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
