Typhoon Gaemi leaves 3 dead, 380 injured in Taiwan

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Typhoon Gaemi headed away from the island of Taiwan on Thursday, leaving three people dead and 380 injured, while its storm circle continues to affect multiple areas of the island.
Reuters

A view shows a flooded road, affected by Typhoon Gaemi, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, July 25.

Typhoon Gaemi headed away from the island of Taiwan on Thursday morning, leaving three people dead and 380 injured, while its storm circle continues to affect multiple areas of the island, according to relevant authorities.

The typhoon has affected the central and southern areas of the island in particular, causing heavy rains, flooding, fallen trees, road closures, and power outages.

According to meteorological statistics, from early on Tuesday to 5pm Thursday, a cumulative rainfall of 1,600 millimeters was recorded in an area in Kaohsiung. Certain areas in Pingtung, Chiayi, Yilan and Tainan also experienced rainfall exceeding 1,000 millimeters.

As reported by the island's emergency operations center, as of 2pm Thursday, the typhoon had caused three deaths and 380 injuries, with casualties reported in 20 counties and cities of the island. Kaohsiung, Hualien, Taipei, and Taichung reported the largest number of disaster incidents.

The typhoon also resulted in power outages affecting over 700,000 households across the island and inflicted severe damage to local railway tracks in several areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
