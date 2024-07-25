CPC allocates 27 million yuan of Party fees to tackle floods in Sichuan, Shaanxi

The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has allocated funds totaling 27 million yuan (US$3.79 million) to aid flood control and disaster relief work in the Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces.

The funds were sourced from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the organization department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department has urged various localities to make every effort to implement flood control and disaster relief measures. It has emphasized the importance of conducting rescue operations in a scientific manner, of investigating safety hazards thoroughly, and of implementing strict measures to prevent any potential secondary disasters.

It also stressed that the funds should be allocated promptly at the primary level to benefit those working on the front line and those who have been seriously affected by the floods.

The department also urged related provinces to allocate funds from Party fees administered by them for flood prevention and relief.