Former deputy Party chief of China's Shanxi prosecuted on suspicion of bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Shang Liguang, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanxi Provincial Committee, due to suspected bribe-taking.

The Luoyang Municipal People's Procuratorate in central China's Henan Province recently filed a lawsuit against Shang with the Intermediate People's Court of Luoyang, an official statement said Friday.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Shang's case.

The procuratorate charged Shang with taking undue advantage of his positions to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in the form of money and valuables in return.