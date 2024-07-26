1 dead, 3 missing in northwest China heavy downpours

One was killed and three others remain missing in the latest round of heavy rainfall in northwest China's Gansu Province, said local authorities.

Some 192,500 people have been affected across the province. The death was reported in Tongwei County of Dingxi City, and the three missing were registered in Wudu District of Longnan City.

From Monday to Wednesday, Gansu experienced the heaviest rainfall this year, marking the most severe round of downpours since 1961 in the province, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

The province's maximum accumulated precipitation reached 367.7 millimeters, which was recorded at the Xinyao forest farm in Chongxin County.

According to the weather forecast, the rainfall is expected to continue in the following week in Gansu.