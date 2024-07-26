﻿
News / Nation

1 dead, 3 missing in northwest China heavy downpours

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-07-26       0
One was killed and three others remain missing in the latest round of heavy rainfall in northwest China's Gansu Province, said local authorities.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-07-26       0

One was killed and three others remain missing in the latest round of heavy rainfall in northwest China's Gansu Province, said local authorities.

Some 192,500 people have been affected across the province. The death was reported in Tongwei County of Dingxi City, and the three missing were registered in Wudu District of Longnan City.

From Monday to Wednesday, Gansu experienced the heaviest rainfall this year, marking the most severe round of downpours since 1961 in the province, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

The province's maximum accumulated precipitation reached 367.7 millimeters, which was recorded at the Xinyao forest farm in Chongxin County.

According to the weather forecast, the rainfall is expected to continue in the following week in Gansu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     