New rules further ease accommodation barriers for foreign visitors

Foreign visitors to China can look forward to more comfortable stays, according to new regulations announced by the Chinese authorities on Thursday.

The new regulations aim to make it easier for foreigners to find suitable accommodation, and include supporting hotels with a high number of foreign guests to establish currency exchange services and facilities.

The Ministry of Commerce and six other departments recently issued the notice of measures to facilitate accommodation for foreign visitors, encouraging hotel operators to upgrade their service standards and facilities.

This would include offering information on tourism, transportation and shopping; enabling international calls; posting bilingual signs; and providing reception staff with language skills or AI translation devices.

According to the new regulations, China would guide online platforms to optimize their foreign language versions, enhancing the entire service experience from downloading and registering to booking products or services.

Relevant online platforms are also encouraged to offer courses in hotel foreign language skills and reception etiquette, as well as training for check-in and room reservations, helping hotel operators better serve foreign guests.

The regulations also propose increasing the number of hotels with currency exchange facilities and expanding the range of foreign currencies that can be exchanged.

Additionally, online platforms related to the accommodation industry are encouraged to improve the online purchase and payment experience for foreign guests, continually refining mobile payment services.

With China's expansion of visa-free policies, the number of foreign visitors to China has surged.

Official data shows that in the first half of this year, over 14 million foreigners entered China, with more than 8 million entering visa-free, a year-on-year increase of approximately 190 percent.

These new measures aim to make China's hospitality industry more welcoming and efficient for foreign visitors, reflecting the country's commitment to high-level international openness.