8 killed after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Hunan
Eight people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in Changsha City, the capital of central China's Hunan Province, in the wee hours of Saturday, the municipal public security bureau said.
The injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment. Among them, two are seriously injured and three have minor injuries.
The suspect surnamed Su, 55, has been detained by the police. An investigation into the case is underway.