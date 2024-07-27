5 killed, 14 injured in industrial park blast in China's Henan

An explosion at a plant on Friday evening in an industrial park of Yongcheng City in central China's Henan Province, resulted in five deaths and 14 minor injuries, according to local authorities on Saturday.

The machine explosion occurred at 6:32pm on Friday in Gaozhuang industrial park, according to the city's emergency management department.

It said that people in charge of the company have been detained and an investigation into the cause of the incident are underway.