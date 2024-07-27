﻿
China raises flood emergency response in Hunan Province as rainstorms batter

The Ministry of Emergency Management has raised the emergency response level from Level-IV to Level-III in central China's Hunan Province where heavy rainstorms are predicted in the coming days due to the impact of Typhoon Gaemi.

From Saturday evening to Monday, Hunan will experience heavy rainstorms and parts of the province will see "extremely heavy rainstorms," the ministry said in a statement.

At 6 pm Saturday, the National Meteorological Center also issued an orange alert for rainstorms in Hunan.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response, and a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry also activated a Level-IV emergency response to floods in Tianjin, a major port city neighboring Beijing, the Chinese capital.

On Friday, the ministry activated emergency response to floods in the four provinces of Guangdong, Shandong, Henan and Hubei in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi, which is traveling further inland and northward after making a landfall on Thursday night in east China's Fujian Province, where hundreds of thousands of people had been temporarily evacuated to safety due to the typhoon.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
