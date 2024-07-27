Beijing Central Axis on UNESCO World Heritage List
Xinhua
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
