Taiwan will never be country, China spares no effort to achieve reunification
22:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-27 0
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that Taiwan is a part of China and has never been and will never be a country.
22:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-27 0
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that Taiwan is a part of China and has never been and will never be a country.
China will counter every provocation by "Taiwan independence" forces, and is working toward the goal of complete reunification, Wang said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports