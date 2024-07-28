Death toll rises to 11 after landslide hits central China village

The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered landslide in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 11, the provincial emergency command center said Sunday.

The landslide, which hit Yuelin Village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8am Sunday, washed away part of a residential house, causing 18 people to be buried.

As of 11:30am Sunday, rescuers had found 17 people, among whom 11 were dead and six others injured. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Over 240 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts are continuing.