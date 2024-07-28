﻿
News / Nation

Death toll rises to 11 after landslide hits central China village

Xinhua
  13:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-28       0
The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered landslide in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 11, the provincial emergency command center said Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-28       0

The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered landslide in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 11, the provincial emergency command center said Sunday.

The landslide, which hit Yuelin Village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8am Sunday, washed away part of a residential house, causing 18 people to be buried.

As of 11:30am Sunday, rescuers had found 17 people, among whom 11 were dead and six others injured. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Over 240 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts are continuing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     