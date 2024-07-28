﻿
News / Nation

15 killed, thousands evacuated as rainstorms pound parts of China

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-28       0
The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered landslide in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 15, the provincial emergency command center said Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-28       0

Torrential rain has triggered landslides and rising water levels in major rivers in many parts of China, forcing people to evacuate and disrupting traffic.

Fifteen people were dead and six others injured after a rain-triggered landslide hit a village in central China's Hunan Province, the provincial emergency command center said Sunday.

The landslide hit Yuelin Village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday and washed away part of a residential house.

Over 300 rescuers have been dispatched for the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Ministry of Emergency Management, on Saturday, said in a statement that Hunan would experience heavy rainstorms and parts of the province would see "extremely heavy rainstorms from Saturday evening to Monday."

Meanwhile, as of 7 a.m. on Sunday, more than 46,000 residents in northeastern China's Liaoning Province had been safely evacuated.

Due to heavy rainfall, water levels in major rivers across Liaoning have risen significantly, along with elevated water levels in 40 reservoirs. Currently, water is being released and there is no immediate danger, said the provincial flood control and drought relief department on Sunday.

Several prominent cultural venues in the province, including the Liaoning Provincial Museum and Shenyang Palace Museum, were temporarily closed on Sunday.

Additionally, to prevent floods and mitigate disasters, nearly 1,600 personnel have been deployed in the cities of Benxi, Dandong, Liaoyang and Tieling in Liaoning to patrol and inspect 1,335 kilometers of embankments.

Amid the impact of Typhoon Gaemi, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. said on Sunday that multiple train services running on several railway lines, including the Beijing-Harbin high-speed railway, would be suspended to ensure passenger safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     