Typhoon Gaemi causes flooding, damage in parts of China

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, has caused flooding and damage to parts of China, including eastern Fujian Province and northeastern Liaoning Province.
Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, has caused flooding and damage to parts of China, including eastern Fujian Province and northeastern Liaoning Province.

The typhoon has affected 766,900 residents in Fujian Province, resulting in direct economic losses exceeding 1.6 billion yuan (US$224.35 million).

The situation will be further assessed, said the provincial flood prevention and control office on Monday, adding that currently no reports of casualties have been received.

By Sunday morning, Fujian had evacuated 312,700 people from hazardous areas and dispatched 2,763 rescue teams involving 69,400 people and 15,600 pieces of equipment, to carry out emergency rescue work.

The typhoon has caused heavy rainfall in many parts of Fujian, with 17 rivers experiencing flooding from Thursday to Sunday.

All power grid failures caused by the typhoon have been resolved, and the telecommunication network remains stable.

Typhoon Gaemi has also brought heavy rainfall to Liaoning, causing water levels to rise in 17 rivers and over 60 reservoirs across the province.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, nearly 60,000 residents had been relocated to safety, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

On Monday morning, the headquarters issued an orange alert for Dandong, a border city located on the northwest bank of the Yalu River, and elevated the flood emergency response level to Level II.

More than 10,000 residents in Dandong have been safely relocated.

Currently, 31 metal smelting enterprises and 262 mining enterprises across the province have suspended operations to mitigate flood risks, with nearly 6,000 employees evacuated.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters also issued a flood warning at 8 a.m. on Monday, forecasting a risk of floods in the hilly areas due to the rainfall. The public is advised to reduce outdoor activities.

