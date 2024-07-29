﻿
Over 3,800 evacuated after dike breach in central China

A total of 3,832 residents have been evacuated after a river dike breached in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, local authorities said on Monday morning.
The dike breach occurred at around 8 p.m. Sunday in the Juanshui River in Yisuhe Town of Xiangtan County, Xiangtan City, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters. No casualties have been reported so far.

The headquarters said 1,205 people, including armed police, militia and professional rescuers, have been mobilized into rescue and relief work, assisted by more than 1,000 local officials and Party members.

Temporary shelters have been set up in four local schools to accommodate the evacuated residents from two villages of Xintang and Xinhu, most of whom have chosen to be accommodated by their relatives and friends, officials said.

On Sunday, another dike breach occurred in a section of the Juanshui River in Huashi Town, Xiangtan County, authorities said. The river flows into the Xiangjiang River, a major tributary of the Yangtze.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said Saturday that Hunan would experience heavy rainstorms and parts of the province would see "extremely heavy rainstorms from Saturday evening to Monday" due to the impact of Typhoon Gaemi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
