China's Huang Yuting narrowly misses women's 10m air rifle gold at Paris Olympics
Chinese shooter Huang Yuting is 0.1 points away from her second Paris Olympic gold as South Korean Ban Hyo-jin was crowned in the women's 10m air rifle event on Monday.
Ban shot 10.4 in a tense shoot-off, 0.1 more than 17-year-old Huang's result after the duo both collected 251.8 in the final, equaling the Olympic record.
Huang and Sheng Lihao set off China's Paris Olympics campaign to a golden start, winning the Games' first gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event here on Saturday.