China's top legislator meets Italian prime minister

Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Beijing on Monday.
China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that in recent years, under the guidance and promotion of the leaders of the two countries, the pragmatic cooperation between China and Italy has been continuously expanded, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao said that the two sides should maintain a good momentum of exchanges, continue to write a new chapter in the development of China-Italy relations, and inject more positive energy into the development of China-Europe relations and world peace and stability.

Zhao added that China's NPC is ready to give full play to the role of a regular exchange mechanism with Italy's parliament, carry out friendly exchanges at multiple levels, in a wide range of fields and through a wide range of channels, to provide a legal guarantee for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

Meloni said that the long-standing and stable relations between Italy and China have built a bridge of friendship between the East and the West across the long river of history.

She hoped that the legislatures of the two sides would strengthen exchanges and promote cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture and more, to promote the healthy and stable development of the relationship between Italy and China, as well as between Europe and China.

