Beijing launches Level-IV emergency response to flooding

Beijing activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding at 4 pm Monday, according to the municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The Beijing meteorological observatory also issued a blue alert for heavy rains at 3:20 pm The city is expected to experience heavy to torrential rains from Monday night to Tuesday night, with hourly rainfall exceeding 30 millimeters in some areas.

In certain parts of the Huairou, Miyun, Fangshan and Mentougou districts, cumulative rainfall may exceed 100 millimeters.

The rain will cause slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility, with intense localized rainfall increasing the likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas. The public should take precautions against lightning and rain, and avoid driving through waterlogged areas when undertaking outdoor activities, said Zhang Linna, chief forecaster of the municipal meteorological observatory.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response, and a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.