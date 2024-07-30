China grants 144-hour visa-free entry to foreigners visiting Hainan in tour groups via HK, Macau

People from countries with diplomatic relations with China can visit the southern island province of Hainan visa-free for 144 hours via tour groups registered in Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions, said the National Immigration Administration on Tuesday.

Effective Tuesday itself, the policy applies to all state-established open ports in the province, and the travel scope is limited to the administrative region of Hainan, the NIA added.

Each tour group must consist of at least two people, and the entire group must enter and exit together, according to the policy.

The NIA said it will continue to optimize and improve regional visa-free entry policies, further advance a more open immigration management system, and warmly welcome foreign nationals to visit China.